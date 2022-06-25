ajc logo
China's Xi to visit Hong Kong for handover anniversary

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam attend the ceremony of administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam attend the ceremony of administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago.

Xi also will attend the inaugural meeting of the territory's newly installed government, Xinhua News Agency said. It gave no indication how long Xi would stay in Hong Kong or other details.

Whether Xi, who is president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, would visit Hong Kong at all for the anniversary had been in doubt due to the territory's struggle to control a surge in infections this year.

The anniversary follows the jailing of pro-democracy activists and a crackdown on political activity in Hong Kong that has prompted warnings the ruling party is ruining the territory's status as a global business and financial center.

Xi hasn't traveled outside mainland China since an official visit to Myanmar in January 2020 shortly before Beijing acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan and started imposing travel controls.

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong on June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Credit: Vincent Yu

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong on June 30, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong on June 30, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam's new cabinet in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: Kin Cheung

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam's new cabinet in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, administers the oath to Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam's new cabinet in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, looks at Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: Kin Cheung

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, looks at Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, looks at Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after administering the oath for a five-year term in office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong on July 1, 2017. Xi will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's 1997 return to China, a state news agency said Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his first trip outside the mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

