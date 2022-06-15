China's Xi reasserts support for Russia on security issues

Xi told Putin on Wednesday that China "is willing to work with the Russian side to promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral pragmatic cooperation," Xinhua reported, “China is willing to, together with Russia, continue to support each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security."

While offering its tacit support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.

Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.