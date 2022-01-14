China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021

Exports to the United States gained 27.5% over 2020 to $576.1 billion despite higher tariffs imposed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, that still are in place on many goods. Chinese imports of American goods rose 33.1% to $179.5 billion.

Chinese imports in 2021 rose 30.1% to $2.7 trillion as the world’s second-largest economy rebounded from the pandemic.

Economic growth weakened in the second half of the year as Beijing carried out a campaign to reduce what it sees as dangerously high debt in the real estate industry, but consumer spending was above pre-pandemic levels.

The country’s global trade surplus was a 26.4% increase over 2020, which economists said earlier was among the highest ever reported by any economy. They said the only comparison as a percentage of the economy was likely Saudi Arabia and other oil exporters during the 1970s, but their total revenues were smaller.