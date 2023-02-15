X
Dark Mode Toggle

China's top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

National & World News
Updated Feb 15, 2023
China's top diplomat is in Paris, the first stop on a tour of Europe that comes amid rising tensions between the United States and China after the American downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon

PARIS (AP) — China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the start of his trip to Europe, amid renewed tensions between China and the United States.

Macron met with Wang, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, behind closed doors at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is expected to meet Wang in Paris later in the day.

The French capital is the first stop on Wang's tour of Europe. In the coming days, he will also travel to Italy, Hungary, Russia and Germany. He is expected to deliver a speech at the Munich Security Conference that starts on Friday.

Wang's weeklong tour of Europe is seen as part of China's efforts to restore ties with European nations at a time of rising tensions between the world's two largest economies — China and the United States — following the U.S. shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The trip comes amid China's persistent efforts to push back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific. China’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia as the war heads into a second year has further frayed ties with the West and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.

In December, Wang defended what he said was his country's position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that Wang will have “in-depth strategic communication" aiming to "promote new developments in bilateral relations, enhance strategic mutual trust between China and Europe, and exchange views on major international issues.”

Editors' Picks

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent
15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
9h ago

Credit: AP

Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Leaderless Michigan GOP seeks new direction in chair race
49m ago
Russian envoy claims West is determined to destroy Russia
53m ago
Why balloons are now in public eye — and military crosshairs
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
14h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
20h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top