China's top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

Macron met with Wang, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, behind closed doors at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is expected to meet Wang in Paris later in the day.

The French capital is the first stop on Wang's tour of Europe. In the coming days, he will also travel to Italy, Hungary, Russia and Germany. He is expected to deliver a speech at the Munich Security Conference that starts on Friday.