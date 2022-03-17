China's Shenzhen to reopen, still trying to contain virus

A meeting Thursday of leaders of the ruling Communist Party “stressed the need to maintain normal production” but said disease control work should be “carried out strictly,” state TV reported on its evening news.

“We should accelerate the reform of the disease control system,” the party leaders were cited as saying at the meeting. The report gave no details of possible changes under consideration.

Businesses in Shenzhen, a finance and technology hub, were ordered to close Monday, except those that supply food, fuel and other necessities. Bus and subway service shut down. Residents were told to stay home while authorities carried out three rounds of testing.

That prompted alarm about the possible impact on smartphone manufacturing and other industries that are centered on Shenzhen, which abuts Hong Kong. Economists said a potential threat to trade loomed if anti-virus controls spread to Shenzhen’s Yantian Port, one of the world’s business.

Elsewhere, the industrial center of Changchun in the northeast shut down and travel controls were imposed on its surrounding province of Jilin.

Volkswagen AG said production at its factory in Changchun would remain idle Friday. The German automaker said a factory in Shanghai, where anti-disease controls also were tightened, would operate.

Shenzhen is home to some of China's biggest companies including telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd., Ping An Insurance Co. of China, electric vehicle maker BYD Auto and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat message system.

In Shenzhen, the "epidemic prevention and control situation is positive,” Huang said.

However, Huang warned Shenzhen still was suffering “sporadic outbreaks.” He said 71 confirmed infections were found in the 24 hours through midnight Wednesday.

“Epidemic prevention and control work cannot slacken at all,” Huang said.

Caption A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks through a deserted pedestrian street in Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong province on March 14, 2022. Companies in Shenzhen, a major Chinese business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks progress, the government said Thursday, March 17, 2022 following a citywide shutdown that rattled financial markets. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A delivery worker rides an electric scooter past shuttered shops in Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province on March 14, 2022. Companies in Shenzhen, a major Chinese business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks progress, the government said Thursday, March 17, 2022 following a citywide shutdown that rattled financial markets. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man lines up for COVID-19 test as it snows on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents line up for COVID-19 test as it snows on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Workers in PPE overalls guard an entrance to a community under lock down on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Workers line up for COVID-19 test as it snows on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Workers line up for COVID-19 test as it snows on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents line up for COVID-19 test as snow falls on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. A fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan