China's October exports accelerate, boosted by US demand

China’s monthly global trade surplus swelled 35.8% over a year earlier to $58.4 billion, one of its biggest on record.

The politically sensitive trade gap with the United States expanded 18.5% to $31.4 billion.

China is on track to become the only major economy to grow this year while activity in the United States, Europe and Japan shrinks.

China’s economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of 2020 after factories, shops and offices were shut down to fight the virus. Growth rebounded to 3.2% in the second quarter and accelerated to 4.9% in the three months ending in September.

Automakers and other large manufacturers are back to normal activity, helping to drive demand for imported iron ore, copper and other industrial materials. Retail sales have rebounded to above pre-virus levels, rising 0.5% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.

Imports have fallen by value after weak demand caused prices of oil and other commodities to plunge. But volumes of foreign food and other goods bought by Chinese factories and consumers have risen.

Imports of crude oil rose 10.6% by volume over a year earlier in the first nine months of 2020 but fell 24.5% by value, according to customs data. Grain imports rose 28.5% by volume but only 21% by value.

Exports to the 27-nation European Union fell 21% in October to $22.7 billion. Imports of European goods sank 20.4% to $33.6 billion. China’s surplus with the EU widened by 149% over a year ago to $33.3 billion.