X
Dark Mode Toggle

China's manufacturing accelerates as economy revives

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Two surveys show China’s factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade

BEIJING (AP) — China's factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade, two surveys showed Wednesday.

Purchasing managers' indexes issued by a business magazine, Caixin, and the official China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing rebounded to levels that show activity growing. Measures of production, exports and new orders all rose.

Business activity is recovering after the ruling Communist Party ended stringent anti-virus restrictions in early December. That followed a slump in activity that dragged last year's economic growth to 3%, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

“Operations and customer demand revived,” Caixin said in a statement.

The Caixin PMI rose to 51.6 from January's 49.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity growing. Caixin said it was the first improvement in seven months and the second-highest reading in 21 months.

The Federation's PMI, issued with the national statistics agency, rose to 52.6 from the previous month's breakeven level of 50.1.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Anti-gay letter fails to deter hiring of Georgia school superintendent10h ago

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster’s first spring game, Michael Soroka’s progress
7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
11h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
11h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech hammers Syracuse as Jackets’ late-season surge continues
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blinken wraps up Central Asia tour before G20 talks in India
8m ago
Push for clergy to report abuse stalls in deeply Mormon Utah
17m ago
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns to 16th parole hearing
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
19h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top