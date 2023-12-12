China's homegrown C919 aircraft arrives in Hong Kong in maiden flight outside the mainland

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese C919 jet arrived in Hong Kong on Tuesday in the Chinese-made plane's first foray outside of mainland China as its manufacturer prepares to take on Airbus and Boeing in the market for single-aisle commercial aircraft.

The C919 and another Chinese-made aircraft, an ARJ21, will be on display at Hong Kong’s international airport until Sunday.

The C919 is due to perform a fly-past over the city’s scenic Victoria Harbor on Saturday.