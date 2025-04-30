Nation & World News
China's export orders dip in April as Trump's tariffs begin to bite

Monthly surveys of Chinese factory managers shows export orders slowed in April as higher tariffs on U.S. imports began to kick in
Workers labor at a manufacturer of medical polymer precision catheters, in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province on April 24, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers labor at a manufacturer of medical polymer precision catheters, in Nantong city in east China's Jiangsu province on April 24, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)
By ELAINE KURTENBACH – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

Higher tariffs on U.S. imports of products from China appear to be taking a toll on the world's second-largest economy, according to monthly surveys of Chinese factory managers released Wednesday.

The official survey by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing shows export orders slowed in April, with Beijing and Washington in a standoff after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered combined tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese goods.

China has imposed duties of up to 125% on U.S. products, with some exemptions. It has also ordered other retaliation, such as tighter restrictions on exports of some strategically important minerals used for high-tech products such as electric vehicles.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a 16-month low of 49.0 from 50.5 in March. That’s on a scale where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction. A private survey by the financial information group Caixin fell to 50.4 from 51.2.

“The sharp drop in the PMIs likely overstates the impact of tariffs due to negative sentiment effects, but it still suggests that China’s economy is coming under pressure as external demand cools,” Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a report.

Earlier this week, senior Chinese economic officials convened a news conference where they showcased Beijing's support for the economy and its capacity to do more to counter the impact of the tariffs.

The economy expanded at a solid 5% annual pace in 2024 and the ruling Communist Party has set a target for growth at about that level this year.

But that was before Trump escalated his trade war, piling on still higher tariffs with an aim of compelling manufacturers to rebase production to the United States.

“Overall, in April, the expansion in supply and demand slowed, with exports stunted and employment shrinking slightly. Manufacturers sought to reduce stocks, logistics were delayed, and prices remained under pressure. Market optimism weakened significantly," the Caixin report said.

Private economists have downgraded their forecasts for the economy this year and next. Capital Economics estimates the economy will expand only 3.5% in 2025.

The economy grew 5.4% from a year earlier in the first quarter of the year, as companies rushed to beat the higher tariffs. Chinese exports surged more than 12% year-on-year in March.

Although some Chinese exports will likely be diverted to other countries, Trump's trade war has raised the risk of recession in the U.S. and its impact is expected to ripple across the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund said in a recent update that the outlook for the U.S. and global economies this year and next has significantly worsened.

It forecast the global economy will grow just 2.8% this year, down from its estimate in January of 3.3%.

Workers dismantle unwanted gym treadmill machine parts for sale with junks along a street in Beijing, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women walk past office buildings during their lunch break at the Central Business District, in Beijing, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers dismantle unwanted gym treadmill machine parts for sale with junks along a street in Beijing, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vendors pull their goods as they closed their stores after a lunch break at the Central Business District, in Beijing, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers assemble circuit breakers at a manufacturer of electronic equipment, in Fuyang city in central China's Anhui province on April 15, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers attend customers at a store offering promotion on credit card outside a bank, in Beijing, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. The President and first lady will be traveling to Rome and the Vatican to attend the funeral for Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, works the ball to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn defends in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

