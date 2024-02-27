China's embattled former foreign minister steps down as member of the legislature

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s former foreign minister, Qin Gang, who has been missing from public view since last June, resigned his seat in the national legislature, state media reported Tuesday.

Qin was dismissed from office in July, in one of China’s biggest political surprises in years.

Qin, 57, served as foreign minister for only seven months before he disappeared from public view last June. The government announced a month later that he had been dismissed from his post. He has yet to resurface publicly.