China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

In the final three months of 2021, growth of the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier, government data showed Monday. That was down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in the first three months of 2021.

China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. That caused a slump in sales and construction, which supports millions of jobs.