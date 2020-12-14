China's Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

The moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by internet companies. Last month, China released draft regulations to clamp down on anti-competitive practices in the industry, such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and the use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.

“We hope that operators realize that the anti-monopoly law applies to all entities,” the regulator said in a separate statement.

“Platform companies are not outside the anti-monopoly law. Internet platform companies should strictly abide by anti-monopoly laws and regulations and maintain fair market competition,” it said.

Stock prices for Alibaba and Tencent both fell about 2.6% on Monday.

Alibaba had acquired InTime Retail as it sought to combine e-commerce and offline retail, while China Literature bought New Classics Media to expand its content offerings.

Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.