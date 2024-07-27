China wins the first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — China has won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics, but its athletes were nowhere near Paris.

The Olympic shooting range, a three-hour drive from Paris in the city of Chateauroux, was the venue for Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao to shoot for gold in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event held Saturday morning.

Huang and Sheng opened up an early four-point lead against South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the head-to-head for the gold medal and stayed ahead from there to win 16-12.