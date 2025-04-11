Nation & World News
China hits back at US and will raise tariffs on American goods from 84% to 125%

China has announced that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%
An aerial view of new cars waiting for shipment at a pier for ro-ro ships in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 30, 2025.

An aerial view of new cars waiting for shipment at a pier for ro-ro ships in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT
Updated 1 hour ago

BEIJING (AP) — China announced Friday that it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% — the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies that has rattled markets and raised fears of a global slowdown.

While U.S. President Donald Trump paused import taxes this week for other countries, he raised tariffs on China and they now total 145%. China has denounced the policy as "economic bullying" and promised countermeasures. The new tariffs begin Saturday.

Washington's repeated jacking up of tariffs “will become a joke in the history of the world economy,” a Chinese Finance Ministry spokesman said in a statement announcing the new tariffs. “However, if the U.S. insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China’s interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end.”

China’s Commerce Ministry said it would file another lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. tariffs.

Trump's on-again, off-again measures have caused alarm in stock and bond markets and led some to warn that the U.S. could be headed for a recession. There was some relief when Trump paused the tariffs for most countries — but concerns remain since the U.S. and China are the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies, respectively.

The trade war between the U.S. and China “could severely damage the global economic outlook,” the head of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said earlier this week.

Chinese tariffs will affect goods like soybeans, aircrafts and their parts and drugs — all among the country's major imports from the U.S. Beijing, meanwhile, suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies last week, and put more export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for various technologies.

The United States' top imports from China, meanwhile, include electronics, like computers and cell phones, industrial equipment and toys — and consumers and businesses are likely to see prices rise on those products, with tariffs now at 145%.

Trump announced on Wednesday that China would face 125% tariffs, but he did not include a 20% tariff on China tied to its role in fentanyl production.

White House officials hope the import taxes will create more manufacturing jobs by bringing production back to the United States — a politically risky trade-off that could take years to materialize, if at all.

This story has been updated to correct the attribution of the quote about the U.S. raising tariffs to a spokesman from the Finance Ministry spokesman, not the Commerce Ministry.

A signage is displayed outside Bank of China U.S.A. New York Branch, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A building for Cubic Corporation, a U.S. company added to a Chinese government list of companies facing trade sanctions, is seen Friday, April 4, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A giant billboard promotes Made in China goods at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Wu Liying who runs the Xinyue Stockings Co. reacts at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

