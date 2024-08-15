Nation & World News

China will limit exports of antimony, a mineral used in products from batteries to weapons

China says it will restrict exports of a mineral used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons
51 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry announced Thursday that it will restrict exports of a mineral used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons.

Export controls will be placed on antimony starting Sept. 15 to safeguard China's security and interests and fulfill its international non-proliferation obligations, the ministry said. Anyone wishing to export the mineral in various forms will have to apply for a license.

It wasn't immediately clear to what extent exports would be blocked, though the “non-proliferation” wording suggested it could include weapons-related uses.

A brief explanation issued by the Commerce Ministry said exports that comply with regulations would be permitted, but that the government opposes any country using items from China “to engage in activities that undermine China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

It did not say what those activities might be.

The controls also cover smelting and separation technology and machinery and other items related to what the notice called super-hard materials.

China imposed export curbs last year on gallium and germanium, two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, to "safeguard national security."

The United States has restricted China's access to advanced semiconductors and other technology on security grounds.

China is a major producer of antimony, and some U.S. policymakers have worried about being overly dependent on China as a source. The mineral's uses include flame retardants, batteries, night-vision goggles and nuclear weapon production, according to a 2021 U.S. International Trade Commission report.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

China’s predatory trade threatens Georgia’s solar industry
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China files WTO complaint against EU over tariffs on electric vehicles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China auto sales fall in July, while exports jump about 20% as automakers expand across...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel amid threat of wider Middle East war
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mediators are set to hold new Gaza cease-fire talks, hoping to head off an even wider war9m ago
As Gaza death toll passes 40,000, corpses are buried in yards, streets, tiered graves11m ago
Walmart boosts its outlook for 2024 with bargains proving a powerful lure for the...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch