China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South

The leaders of China and Zambia have announced an upgrading of their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as the world’s second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and Zambia announced an upgrading of their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on Friday, as the world's second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also met new Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier the same day, and with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this week.

The trio of leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America speak to China’s growing role in those parts of the world. Chinese state banks have financed roads and other infrastructure projects and Chinese companies have built factories, mines, hotels and casinos.

China has in turn won diplomatic support from many Global South countries on contentious debates and votes at the U.N. and from Cambodia in China’s territorial disputes with other Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea.

Its outreach to the Global South has taken on greater geopolitical import as China seeks allies to push back against growing pressure from the United States and its partners on multiple fronts.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported online that Xi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema announced the upgraded partnership at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, a monumental building on one side of Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

That came two days after China announced it had upgraded diplomatic ties with Venezuela to an "all weather" partnership — a status China has granted to only a handful of countries — after the Xi-Maduro meeting.

Development loans from China and others have saddled some countries, including Zambia, with unsustainable debt levels, sparking debt crises that stymie economic development. More than 40% of Cambodia's $10 billion in foreign debt is owed to Chinese institutions.

Hun Manet made China his first official foreign visit after succeeding his father, Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for 40 years.

The U.S. had shown disapproval of Hun Sen’s undemocratic moves and is uneasy over the expansion of a Cambodian naval facility with Chinese assistance. Hun Sen consistently denied that Cambodia had granted China the right to set up its own military base at Ream Naval Base.

After his meetings in Beijing, Hun Manet plans to join other Southeast Asian leaders this weekend in southern China at the 20th ASEAN-China Expo, which promotes cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing3h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia redistricting trial ends with debate over Black representation
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
9h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘It’s like it’s not real’: Family mourns man killed in Clayton stabbing spree
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go...
7m ago
More than 700 million people don't know when — or if — they will eat again, UN food chief...
15m ago
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon's novel psilocybin experiment...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett...
11h ago
AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top