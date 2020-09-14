China warns US over US-Taiwan economic talks

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the U.S. at a daily briefing to "stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, so as to avoid serious damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Taiwanese media reported that U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach is planning to visit the island later this week for an economic and commercial dialogue with Taiwan's government.