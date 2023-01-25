X
Dark Mode Toggle

China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

National & World News
2 hours ago
The Chinese government says the U.S. should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and the possible fallout on the global economy

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy.

The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it's crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China.

"The biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to … cope with its own debt problem and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries' active efforts to solve their debt issues," the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

Chinese development banks have emerged as major lenders to poorer countries around the world for natural resource, transport and power projects, though that lending has fallen sharply in the past five years, according to Boston University's Global Development Policy Center.

In responding to Yellen, China zeroed in on the battle between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic Biden administration over raising the U.S. debt limit to allow more borrowing to keep the government running.

The embassy statement then turned to Zambia, saying that China has made some progress as co-chair of a creditors committee seeking a sustainable solution. It said China looks forward to the U.S. playing a constructive role in the process.

“Even if the U.S. one day solves its debt problem, it is not qualified to make groundless accusations against or press … other countries out of selfish interests,” the statement said.

Credit: Fatima Hussein

Credit: Fatima Hussein

Credit: Yesica Fisch

Credit: Yesica Fisch

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks9h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone
5h ago

Credit: Brittainy Newman

Trump drops appeal, ending legal fight over New York probe
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open
6m ago
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
9m ago
The AP Interview Takeaways: The Pope on "patience" in China
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
9h ago
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
15h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top