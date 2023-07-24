China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after technology curbs take effect

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
China’s government has appealed to Japan not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after Japanese curbs on exports of chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies on security grounds have imposed on Beijing on security grounds

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government appealed to Japan on Monday not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds.

The Japanese restrictions that took effect Sunday limit Chinese access to tools for etching microscopically small circuits on advanced chips for smartphones, artificial intelligence and other applications. The Netherlands also joined the United States in limiting access to chipmaking tools that Washington says could be used to develop weapons.

“We are deeply dissatisfied and regret the act,” said a foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning. She urged Japan to “prevent relevant measures from interfering with the normal semiconductor industry cooperation between the two countries.”

The ruling Communist Party has invested billions of dollars in building Chinese chip foundries but needs Western and Japanese technology to produce the most advanced chips. That threatens to delay Beijing's efforts to develop tech industries.

The United States imposed curbs on Chinese access to chips and chipmaking technology under then-President Donald Trump in 2019. The Biden administration broadened those controls to block access to chip design and manufacturing tools.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government has been slow to respond, possibly to avoid disrupting its fledgling tech industries. Last month, Beijing rattled Japanese and Korea chip manufacturers by announcing an export review process and possible restrictions for gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Georgia text about Trump’s 2020 defeat gets federal scrutiny47m ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER: High temps with no rain in store this week
13m ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Will students of color face pressure to speak to toll of racism?
1h ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
31m ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
31m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker...
6m ago
Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph -- 50 mph
12m ago
Fukushima nuclear plant water release within weeks raises worries about setbacks to...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Granger via AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top