China tries to quell investor fears about internet companies

Regulators are reviewing data security “in accordance with the law, with the aim of preventing national security risks,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

Chinese internet stocks tumbled in New York and Hong Kong after ride-hailing service Didi was ordered to stop signing up new users while it overhauled its handling of customer information. Others have been penalized for anti-monopoly and other violations, prompting concern the ruling Communist Party is trying to rein in companies that pervade Chinese life.