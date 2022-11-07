ajc logo
X

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

National & World News
23 minutes ago
China’s trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending

BEIJING (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending.

Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.

Forecasters expected Chinese trade to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to rein in surging inflation.

Chinese demand has been hurt by a “Zero COVID” strategy that has repeatedly shut down large sections of cities to contain virus outbreaks.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech beats Virginia Tech in fun one, reminding us what used to be
14h ago

Credit: @ATLtrackclub

Pace Academy girls end Westminster’s streak of nine-straight titles at final day of GHSA...

Credit: @ATLtrackclub

Pace Academy girls end Westminster’s streak of nine-straight titles at final day of GHSA...

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
The Latest

Credit: LM Otero

Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
9m ago
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
9m ago
Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top