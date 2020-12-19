China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers

The UAE last week announced the vaccine was 86% effective, marking the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.

Chinese companies have yet to provide information about the results of their phase 3 trials. One of the top firms, Sinopharm, did not respond to multiple messages for comment on its prior efficacy announcement.

Chinese companies have previously released phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trial data for their vaccines through peer-reviewed academic journals.

Even before final market approval, more than a million people have received vaccine shots in a program critics say has not been transparent about safety, efficacy or scientific merit. China officially gave emergency use approval to Sinovac and Sinopharm’s vaccine candidates in July. A third company, CanSino, had also given its vaccine to Chinese military personnel.

Those receiving the shot included front-line health care workers, border personnel but also workers at state-owned firms who needed to travel abroad.

In the past few months, local governments have also started buying vaccines for immunizations under emergency use.

Health officials previously said China will be able to manufacture 610 million doses by the end of this year and ramp up to 1 billion doses next year.

Sinopharm and Sinovac’s shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to how polio immunizations are made.

Associated Press reporter Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.