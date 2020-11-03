China tightens restrictions on Australian exports

The latest controls apply to timber from Queensland and barley from an additional Australian producer.

China is Australia's biggest export market. Beijing increasingly is using its status as a growing consumer giant as leverage against other governments in political disputes.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that the quarantine measures were imposed in line with the law.

“In the meantime, mutual respect is the foundation and guarantee of practical cooperation between countries,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

“We hope Australia can do more things conducive to mutual trust, bilateral cooperation and the spirit of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and bring the bilateral relations back to the right track as early as possible,” Wang said.