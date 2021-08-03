China sticks to goal of having carbon emissions peak by 2030

“Peaking (carbon emissions) by 2030 in China cannot get the job done, and I don’t think it represents a best effort to hold to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Stern said. “Nor is China’s substantial planned expansion of its coal fleet in its 14th Five-Year Plan compatible with what needs to happen.”

Stern said that what China does or does not do at home has a huge impact, not just on its own future but on the entire world, and that China’s global standing and reputation could be significantly damaged if it is seen as the main reason why the goal of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius is not kept alive.

Lord Adair Turner, chairman of the U.K. Energy Transitions Commission, urged China to have its emissions peak before 2030 and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a decade earlier than its goal — as by then it will be a rich, developed country.

“I think we need to face a simple mathematical fact that if China does not peak emissions until 2030, I do not think we have anything like a 50/50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade (Celsius), nor a 90% chance of keeping global warming below two degrees Centigrade,” Turner said.

China’s Xie said countries have different national conditions, stages of development and historical responsibilities, and that China has a larger proportion of coal as a natural resource and less oil and gas.

He said developed countries have already gone through industrialization for more than 200 years and are allowed longer timeframes to go from peak carbon emissions to carbon neutrality compared to China.

“It is estimated the European Union would need some 60 years in its transition from carbon peak to neutrality or net zero emissions, and the U.S. would need 45 years, while China will strive to achieve this goal in about 30 years,” Xie said.

“Therefore, in such a short period of time, China still faces many difficulties and challenges to achieve this,” he said. “This is a process, it cannot be achieved all of a sudden.”

Xie urged countries to work together to implement their commitments instead of arguing whether the goal should be to keep global warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.