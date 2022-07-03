ajc logo
X

China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

National & World News
1 hour ago
China’s famed Palace Museum has opened a branch in Hong Kong amid a drive to build loyalty to Beijing in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese rule 25 years ago

HONG KONG (AP) — China's famed Palace Museum opened a branch in Hong Kong Sunday amid a drive to build loyalty to Beijing in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese rule 25 years ago.

Works of calligraphy and paintings on silk dating back more than 1,000 years featured heavily in the exhibition, housed in a seven-story building in a newly developed harborside arts district.

The delicate artworks will be returned to Beijing for safekeeping after 30 days, but China's Communist Party leaders want the exhibition's cultural and political impact to linger for far longer.

The opening of the exhibition came just two days after China's leader Xi Jinping marked the anniversary of Hong Kong's return with a visit to what is officially called the special autonomous region and a speech emphasizing Beijing's control under its vision of "one country, two systems."

Xi praised the city for overcoming “violent social unrest” – a reference to massive pro-democracy protests in 2019 that were followed by a crackdown that has snuffed out dissent and shut down independent media.

The sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing has seen government critics who have not moved abroad being either jailed or intimidated into silence. That has aligned Hong Kong ever closely with the party's rigid controls exercised on the mainland and in the outer regions of Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The political controls have increasingly taken on cultural and linguistic elements, and Friday's ceremony was conducted entirely in the national language of Mandarin, rather than Hong Kong's native Cantonese.

The building of the Palace Museum branch in Hong Kong was controversial because of the lack of public consultation, and came as a surprise to many Hong Kong citizens.

Daisy Wang, the museum's deputy director, said the current exhibition was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to look at some of the rarest early works of painting and calligraphy in Chinese art history."

The collection was built during the Ming and Qing dynasties and many of its finest works now reside on the self-governing island of Taiwan, where they were taken after the Communists seized power on the mainland in 1949.

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors dressed in Chinese costumes tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors dressed in Chinese costumes tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors dressed in Chinese costumes tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. It showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors writes a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors writes a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors writes a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor dressed in Chinese costume poses for a photograph at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A visitor dressed in Chinese costume poses for a photograph at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor dressed in Chinese costume poses for a photograph at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors tour the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors line up to enter the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor takes a picture of his teddy bear at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A visitor takes a picture of his teddy bear at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor takes a picture of his teddy bear at the Hong Kong Palace Museum during the first day open to public in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 3, 2022. The museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing, home to works of art representing thousands of years of Chinese history and culture.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks
Braves pressing on through longest stretch of season without an off-day
Braves’ Adam Duvall leaves game after being hit by pitch
13h ago
Braves’ Matt Olson on unreal pace with hitting doubles
15h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
14h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
14h ago
Woman wounded in Subway shooting over extra mayo showing signs of improvement
12h ago
The Latest
Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
25m ago
Wimbledon updates | No rest for Djokovic, Alcaraz on Day 7
25m ago
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
26m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top