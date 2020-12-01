China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth

U.S. astronauts with NASA's Apollo space program brought back 842 pounds (382 kilograms) of lunar samples from 1969 to 1972.

The Chang'e 5 flight is China's third successful lunar landing. Its predecessor, Chang'e 4, was the first probe to land on the moon's little-explored far side.

The latest flight includes collaboration with the European Space Agency, which is helping to monitor the mission.

China's space program has proceeded more cautiously than the U.S.-Soviet space race of the 1960s, which was marked by fatalities and launch failures.

In 2003, China became the third country to send an astronaut into orbit on its own after the Soviet Union and the United States. It also launched a crewed space station.

Chinese space officials have said they hope eventually to land a human on the moon, but no time line or other details have been announced.

China, along with neighbors Japan and India, also has joined the growing race to explore Mars. The Tianwen 1 probe launched in July is on its way to the red planet carrying a lander and a rover to search for water.