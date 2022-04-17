ajc logo
X

China sending up next space station crew in June

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission is seen after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Peng Yuan/Xinhua via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission is seen after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Peng Yuan/Xinhua via AP)

National & World News
10 minutes ago
China says it will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit

BEIJING (AP) — China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday.

The crew of Shenzhou 14 will spend six months on the Tiangong to add two modules to the station, Hao Chun, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, told a news conference.

China's ambitious space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013, and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

The core module of the Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace, was launched in April 2021. Plans call for completing construction this year.

The Wentian module will be launched in July and the Mengtian module in October, Hao said.

On Saturday, the crew of Shenzhou 13 landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang, commander Zhai Zhigang and crewmate Ye Guangfu also beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States. Tiangong is China’s third space station following predecessors launched in 2011 and 2016.

The government announced in 2020 that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details have been released.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to U.S. unease that its space program is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File)

Credit: Tian Dingyu

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File)

Credit: Tian Dingyu

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, China on Oct. 16, 2021, shows three Chinese astronauts, from left, Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping waving after entering the space station core module Tianhe. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday, April 16, 2022, after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua via AP, File)

Credit: Tian Dingyu

Credit: Tian Dingyu

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu sits outside return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Cai Yang

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu sits outside return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Cai Yang

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronaut Ye Guangfu sits outside return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after landing at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China's newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Cai Yang

Credit: Cai Yang

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide10h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
9h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
17h ago
The Latest
Live Updates | Bulgaria bans Russian ships from ports
28m ago
North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability
42m ago
Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
10h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top