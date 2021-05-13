China says Xiaomi removal from U.S. blacklist "beneficial"

On Wednesday, a U.S. court filing said that the U.S. Department of Defense will remove Xiaomi from the blacklist after the two parties reached an agreement, media reports said.

A Xiaomi spokesperson said that the company was paying close attention to the issue.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 2.9% Thursday, a day after gaining 6% on news of it was being removed from the U.S. blacklist.

Under the Trump administration, Chinese technology companies such as drone maker DJI and telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei were put on a trade blacklist out of concerns such companies might be security risks.

U.S. companies and individuals are banned from dealing with companies on such lists or in some cases must seek special permission in advance.

Companies like Huawei and DJI have both denied that they send any data to China, although China hawks say that such companies may be obliged to assist espionage efforts as stipulated in China’s national intelligence law.