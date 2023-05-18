BreakingNews
Clayton County SWAT on scene of barricaded suspect at Jonesboro hotel
X

China says Ukraine envoy met with Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
China says its special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv earlier this week

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday its special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks in Kyiv earlier this week.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the meeting came amid discussions between envoy Li Hui and Ukraine's foreign minister and other government officials.

“There is no remedy to resolve the crisis,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “All parties should create favorable conditions and accumulate mutual trust for the political settlement.”

The visit followed an earlier phone call between Zelenskyy and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Over two days, Li and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed “ways to stop Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba briefed Li, a former Chinese ambassador to Moscow, “about the principles of restoring a stable and just peace based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

According to the statement, Kuleba repeated his government’s position that Ukraine wouldn’t accept any proposal involving the loss of its territories or the “freezing of the conflict.”

Xi's government says it’s neutral and wants to serve as mediator in the 15-month-long conflict, but has supported Moscow politically and economically.

China sees Moscow as a diplomatic and military partner in opposing United States domination of global affairs. Beijing has refused to criticize the invasion and used its status as one of five permanent United Nations Security Council members to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.

Beijing released a proposed peace plan in February, but Ukraine's allies largely dismissed it, insisting that Russian President Vladimir Putin must withdraw his forces. Zelenskyy's own 10-point peace plan also includes a tribunal to prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said Li also will visit Poland, France and Germany, but didn’t give details of his schedule.

Political analysts see little hope for a peace agreement because neither Ukraine nor Russia is ready to stop fighting.

African countries are also undertaking a peace initiative over the war in Ukraine.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta14h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING: Clayton County SWAT on scene of barricaded suspect at Jonesboro hotel
8m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?
45m ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
45m ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
45m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Charitable care providers want former AMC patients to know they are an option
30m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man City delivers masterpiece against Real Madrid that was 7 years in the making
5m ago
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
9m ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' debuts Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival
9m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
22h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top