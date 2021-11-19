China says 'not aware' of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

The post was quickly deleted from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation were shared on the internet.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what a Chinese state media outlet said this week was an email intended for him in which Peng said she was safe and that the assault allegation was untrue. It was tweeted by CGTN, the international arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The State Council Information Office, which represents the Chinese government, did not respond to emailed questions about Peng's current situation and Simon's doubts about the email.