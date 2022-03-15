China says it's 'impartial' on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia

“What the U.S. should do is to deeply reflect on the role it has played in the development and evolving of the Ukraine crisis, and do something practical to ease the tension in Ukraine,” he said, in a nod to China's contention that Russia was provoked by NATO's expansion and threats to its security.

At his meeting with Yang, Sullivan sought clarity on Beijing’s posture, warning the Chinese anew that assistance for Russia — including helping it avert sanctions imposed by the U.S.-led bloc — would be costly for them.

The Kremlin has denied reports it requested Chinese military equipment for use in the war.

In keeping with Russian preferences, Zhao has referred to the war as the “Ukraine issue." Beijing also opposes sanctions that are pummeling the Russian economy.

Zhao repeated assertions that China was “deeply grieved" by “the situation today," and said it was committed to promoting peace talks.

“China’s position and statement on the Ukraine issue is completely objective, impartial and constructive," Zhao said. “We have a clear goal, that is to promote the de-escalation of the situation and end the conflict as soon as possible."

Zhao also said a third batch of humanitarian aid sent by China for Ukraine arrived in Poland on Monday.

In his comments, the EU's Chapuis urged China to support Ukraine and “help Europe to stop the war.”

“We really call upon all our Chinese friends to name the aggressor and to stand by the victim,” the ambassador said at a roundtable hosted by the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based thinktank.