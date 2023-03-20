China says deadly 2022 plane crash still being investigated

The China Eastern crew reported no problems before losing contact with air traffic control. The CAAC said one month after the crash that no abnormalities had been found in the plane, crew or outside elements such as bad weather.

The "black box" flight data and voice recorders were given to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board for analysis. No information has been released about what might have been found.

The crash left a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep crater in a mountainside and set the forest on fire.

Authorities reported they recovered more than 49,000 pieces of debris. The crash was so violent that the flight data recorder was found driven 5 feet (1.5 meters) into the ground.

China Eastern, one of four major state-owned Chinese airlines, and its subsidiaries grounded all their Boeing 737-800s, more than 200 planes, but later returned them to service. The airline said that was a precaution, not a sign of any problem with the planes, which are among the most widely used models worldwide.

