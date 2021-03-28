China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang

China announced sanctions Friday against British officials and H&M products were dropped from Chinese websites over their opposition to buying cotton from Xinjiang. The ruling Communist Party’s Youth League launched attacks on H&M following the European Union’s decision to join the United States, Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang.

More than 1 million members of the Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities have been confined to detention camps in Xinjiang, according to foreign governments and researchers. Authorities there are accused of imposing forced labor and coercive birth control measures.

The Chinese government rejects complaints of abuses and says the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic radicalism.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the sanctions “baseless" retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese officials.

"Beijing’s attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," he said.

“We stand in solidarity with Canada, the U.K., the EU, and other partners and allies around the world in calling on the PRC to end the human rights violations and abuses against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang and to release those arbitrarily detained," Blinken said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said China’s decision to sanction an opposition Conservative lawmaker as well as a parliamentary subcommittee is an attack on freedom of speech regarding human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

“China’s sanctions are an attack on transparency and freedom of expression — values at the heart of our democracy,″ Trudeau said on Twitter.

Michael Chong, the opposition Conservative foreign affairs critic who has been sanctioned, said he has a duty to call out China’s "genocide″ of Uyghur Muslims.

"We who live freely in democracies under the rule of law must speak for the voiceless,″ Chong said on Twitter. "If that means China sanctions me, I’ll wear it as a badge of honor."