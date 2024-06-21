China sanctions several Lockheed Martin units, three executives over arms deals with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it has banned a number of business units of American aviation manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp. and three of its executives over arms deals the company has signed with Taiwan, the self-ruling island it claims as its own territory.

The statement from China's Foreign Ministry said the company's cooperation with Taiwan had violated the country's sovereignty, standard terminology in its discussions of any outside dealings that support the island's government.

The effects of the sanctions appeared largely symbolic since military cooperation between the U.S. and China has been suspended since the People’s Liberation Army’s crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing and other cities in 1989.