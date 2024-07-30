China reports 7 more deaths from torrential rains brought by tropical storm, raising toll to 22

BEIJING (AP) — Torrential rains have left at least seven people dead and three others missing in southeastern China, state media said Tuesday, raising the death toll from a tropical storm to 22.

All the deaths have been in Hunan province. Heavy rains have been falling on eastern Hunan for days as Tropical Storm Gaemi moved inland after making landfall at typhoon strength in neighboring Fujian province on the Chinese coast.

Four deaths and three missing people were reported in four villages in Zixing city, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The rain has damaged hundreds of homes in the city and prompted the evacuation of more than 11,000 people, Xinhua said.