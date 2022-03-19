Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

China reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, first in more than one year

National & World News
7 minutes ago
China’s national health authorities have reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge

BEIJING (AP) — China's national health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.

The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.

China reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders.

China had recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding in new deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed the city's hospitals and other systems.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
11m ago
Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K's last NCAAs
11m ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
18m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top