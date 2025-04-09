Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Diesel fuel spill shuts down busy Conyers intersection
China raises its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84% as it vows to 'fight to the end'

China has again vowed to “fight to the end” in an escalating trade war with the U.S. as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods to 84% from Thursday
Trucks line up to depart from a container terminal in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Credit: AP

By HUIZHONG WU – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — China again vowed to “fight to the end" Wednesday in an escalating trade war with the U.S. as it announced it would raise tariffs on American goods to 84% from Thursday.

Beijing also added an array of countermeasures after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the total tariff on imports from China to 104%.

“If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end,” the Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement introducing its white paper on trade with the U.S.

The government declined to say whether it would negotiate with the White House, as many other countries have started doing.

On Friday, China announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the U.S, export controls on rare earths minerals, and a slew of other measures in response to Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Trump then added an additional 50% tariff on goods from China, saying negotiations with them were terminated.

So far, China has not appeared interested in bargaining. “If the U.S. truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lin Jian Wednesday.

The paper says that the U.S. has not honored the promises it made in the phase 1 trade deal concluded during Trump’s first term. As an example, it said that a U.S. law that would ban TikTok unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company violates a promise that neither would “pressure the other party to transfer technology to its own individuals.”

Trump signed an order to keep TikTok running for another 75 days last week after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on ice. ByteDance representatives called the White House to indicate that China would no longer approve the deal until there could be negotiations about trade and tariffs.

The paper also argued that taking into account trade in services and U.S. companies’ domestic Chinese branches, economic exchange between the two countries is “roughly in balance.”

It says that China had a trade in services deficit with the U.S. of $26.57 billion in 2023, which is composed of industries like insurance, banking and accounting. Trump's tariffs were designed to close trade deficits with foreign countries, but those were calculated only based on trades in physical, tangible goods.

“History and facts have proven that the United States’ increase in tariffs will not solve its own problems,” said the statement from the Chinese commerce ministry. "Instead, it will trigger sharp fluctuations in financial markets, push up U.S. inflation pressure, weaken the U.S. industrial base and increase the risk of a U.S. economic recession, which will ultimately only backfire on itself.

___

AP researcher Yu Bing and producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report from Beijing.

Pedestrian and office buildings are reflected on a brokerage house's window as an electronic board displays Shanghai shares trading index in the Central Business District, in Beijing, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

A woman walks by high rise office buildings in the central business district, in Beijing, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Law enforcement respond to a deadly shooting at a town house complex in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (WJLA-TV via AP)

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

