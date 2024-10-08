Breaking: Tracking Hurricane Milton: What to expect in Georgia
China puts provisional tariffs on European brandy after EU OKs duties on Chinese EVs

Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on Tuesday
Bottles of brandy are seen on a shelf at a supermarket in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Tuesday, Oct. 08, 2024. Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on those liquors Tuesday, four days after a majority of European Union countries approved duties on electric vehicles made in China. (Chinatopix Via AP)

By KEN MORITSUGU – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on those liquors Tuesday, four days after a majority of European Union countries approved duties on electric vehicles made in China.

The tit-for-tat move potentially gives Chinese negotiators leverage in talks with the EU on reducing or eliminating the tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs, which would take effect at the end of this month.

The brandy tariffs are provisional and require importers to make a deposit with the Chinese customs agency for the amount of the tariff, starting Friday.

The announcement followed a preliminary finding by China's Commerce Ministry in late August that European brandy was being dumped in China, threatening “substantial damage” to domestic producers.

China has opened a series of anti-dumping investigations into European brandy, pork and dairy products as a now year-old EU investigation into Chinese EV exports has progressed through various stages.

The brandy probe was the first and targeted mainly French makers of cognac and similar spirits such as Armagnac. France has supported the investigation into Chinese-made EVs, while Germany, whose automakers fear retaliation in the Chinese market, has opposed it.

China is studying whether to raise tariffs on imported cars with large engines, a Commerce Ministry spokesperson confirmed Tuesday in an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

The provisional tariffs on brandy vary by brand, similar to the EU duties on electric cars made in China. For example, Martell products face a 30.6% tariff versus 38.1% for Remy Martin and 39% for Hennessey. The tariffs are being imposed on dozens of companies, including some Spanish makers.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented Chinese leader Xi Jinping with two bottles of cognac when the two exchanged gifts during Xi's state visit to France in May.

