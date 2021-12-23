Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

China puts 13 million residents in lockdown ahead of Games

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, residents line up for tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)
caption arrowCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, residents line up for tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Li Yibo

Credit: Li Yibo

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Under orders not to leave home unless necessary, the 13 million residents of the northern Chinese city of Xi’an are adjusting to a lockdown imposed after a spike in coronavirus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China is redoubling efforts to control new virus outbreaks with a lockdown of the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xi’an following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The measure comes just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, roughly 1,000 kilometers (6210 miles) to the west.

There was no word on whether the virus was the newly surging omicron variant or the far more common delta. China has recorded just seven omicron cases — four in the southern manufacturing center of Guangzhou, two in the southern city of Changsha and one in the northern port of Tianjin.

China has also been dealing with a substantial outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

Authorities have adopted strict pandemic control measures under their policy of seeking to drive new transmissions to zero, leading to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing. While the policy has not been entirely successful while leading to massive disruptions in travel and trade, Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus.

The Xi’an restrictions are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

Xi’an on Thursday reported another 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. Xi’an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry.

“We are not receiving any new guests and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel," said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xi’an, who only gave her surname, Li.

“Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days." Li said. “There will be an impact on our business and we have no idea how long it will last.”

The owner of a local bookshop said he had closed 10 days before “fearing the worsening of the epidemic situation."

“I am now staying at home watching television." said the owner, who gave only his surname, Xiao.

Movement outside his compound required permission from the local neighborhood committee, he said. “I think the situation will get better eventually, and I don’t worry at all because we have the government behind us,” Xiao said.

One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said. It took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when it might be lifted.

China has reported 4,636 deaths among a total of 100,644 cases of COVID-19.

caption arrowCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a worker wearing a protective suit collects a throat swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Li Yibo

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a worker wearing a protective suit collects a throat swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)
caption arrowCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a worker wearing a protective suit collects a throat swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Li Yibo

Credit: Li Yibo

caption arrowCaption
Bicyclists wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 wait at an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Bicyclists wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 wait at an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
caption arrowCaption
Bicyclists wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 wait at an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

caption arrowCaption
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
caption arrowCaption
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

caption arrowCaption
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a pedestrian bridge in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a pedestrian bridge in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
caption arrowCaption
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a pedestrian bridge in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China has ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

caption arrowCaption
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 exit a subway station in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 exit a subway station in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
caption arrowCaption
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 exit a subway station in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

caption arrowCaption
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a mural in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a mural in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
caption arrowCaption
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a mural in the central business district in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

caption arrowCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people register for tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Shao Rui/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Shao Rui

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people register for tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Shao Rui/Xinhua via AP)
caption arrowCaption
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people register for tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. China on Wednesday ordered millions of people locked down in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases. (Shao Rui/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Shao Rui

Credit: Shao Rui

Editors' Picks
The Latest
To grandmother's house or no? Omicron disrupts holiday plans
37m ago
Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
38m ago
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
40m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top