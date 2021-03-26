China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

Feng Zijian, a Chinese team member and the deputy director of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the experts examined four possible ways the virus got to Wuhan.

They are: a bat carrying the virus infected a human, a bat infected an intermediate mammal that spread it to a human, shipments of cold or frozen food, and a laboratory that researches viruses in Wuhan.

The experts voted on the hypotheses after in-depth discussion and concluded one of the two animal routes or the cold chain was most likely how it was transmitted. A lab leak was viewed as extremely unlikely, Feng said.

His remarks were reported by state broadcaster CCTV, which said envoys from 50 countries and the League of Arab States and the African Union attended the briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

“China firmly opposes certain countries’ attempts to politicize the origin tracing issue and make groundless accusations and hold China accountable,” the ministry said in an online post about the briefing.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "I would like to stress that virus tracing is a scientific issue that should be studied by scientists through cooperation.”

She told reporters that the experts are still discussing the contents and translation of the report, and she did not know when it would be released.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, the World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan Seafood Market on the third day of their field visit in Wuhan, China. Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday, Masrch 26, 2021, on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization.

A stylist wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 cuts a child's hair in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, March 26, 2021. Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization.