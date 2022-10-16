ajc logo
X

China opens meeting expected to give Xi Jinping 5 more years

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
China has opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong

BEIJING (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Xi was delivering a lengthy report at the opening in which he extolled the achievements of the past five years and said the party would strive to meet its modernization goals to achieve what it calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation.

“The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irreversible, historical course,” he said to the more than 2,000 delegates attending the opening, held in the massive Great Hall of the People that overlooks Tiananmen Square in the center of Beijing.

With Xi expected to remain, little change is foreseen in China's economic and foreign policies, as well as his intolerance of criticism and hardline approach to COVID-19 including quarantines and travel bans.

The weeklong congress is the 20th in the history of the century-old party, which has ruled China for more than 70 years. As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released beforehand and the outcome will only be announced next weekend, after days of closed-door sessions.

The congress will likely approve an amendment to its charter that could further elevate Xi's status as leader.

The spokesperson for the congress, Sun Yeli, offered few details at a news conference Saturday about what changes would be enacted, He said they would "meet new requirements for advancing the party's development and work in the face of new circumstances and new tasks."

The previous congress in 2017 incorporated Xi's ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought, into the party constitution. The ideology is vague but emphasizes reviving the party’s mission as China’s political, economic, social and cultural leader and its central role in achieving national rejuvenation.

Xi, who has been leader for 10 years, has already amassed great power, placing himself in charge of domestic affairs, foreign policy, the military, the economy and most other key matters through party working groups that he leads.

The congress comes as China’s economy is facing major headwinds from a sharp slowdown in the real estate sector and the toll on tourism, shops and manufacturing from COVID-19 quarantines and other restrictions.

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson said future isn’t on his mind right now4h ago

Credit: TNS

‘I’m speechless’: Braves grapple with season ending long before they expected
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the NLDS
3h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
2h ago

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
2h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY MARK OWE

Mark Owens, Braves in-game hype man, bowing out after 16 seasons
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Long

González, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
11m ago
Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests
14m ago
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top