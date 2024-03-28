Nation & World News

China lifts heavy tariffs on Australian wine as ties improve

China says it will lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago, in a sign of improving ties between the two countries
FILE - Visitors wearing face masks walk past a display of Australian wines and other agricultural products at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2020. China on Thursday, March 28, 2024, said it would lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago, in a sign of improving ties between Australia and China.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Visitors wearing face masks walk past a display of Australian wines and other agricultural products at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2020. China on Thursday, March 28, 2024, said it would lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago, in a sign of improving ties between Australia and China.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Updated 8 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday said it will lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago, in a sign of improving ties between the two countries.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the decision will take effect Friday.

China imposed tariffs on Australian wine in 2020 during a diplomatic feud over Australia's support for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. The duties on Australian wine skyrocketed above 200%.

Australian wine producers took a heavy hit from the tariffs, as China was Australia's top wine export destination.

The Australian government welcomed the decision, saying in a statement that the tariffs were lifted at a “critical time for the Australian wine industry.”

He Yadong, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said China and Australia are “each other’s important trade partners.”

"We are willing to work with Australia to resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation and jointly promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations,” He said.

Trade tariffs have been a hot topic between Beijing and Canberra in recent years after China imposed a raft of sanctions on Australian goods in 2020 during the most recent nadir in the bilateral relationship. It is estimated that the tariffs cost the Australian economy 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion).

Most of the tariffs have since been lifted as the relationship thawed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SPECIAL

Hyundai could add hybrid car production to $7.6B Georgia plant

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Judge recommends disbarring attorney who aided Trump

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue
The Latest
Stock market today: Asian shares meander after S&P 500 sets another record
36m ago
Doctors visiting a Gaza hospital are stunned by the war's toll on Palestinian children
43m ago
China's latest EV is a 'connected' car from smart phone and electronics maker Xiaomi
43m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town