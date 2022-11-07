ajc logo
X

China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan

National & World News
30 minutes ago
China has lashed out over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing's warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out Monday over a visit to Taiwan by British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands, the latest foreign official to defy Beijing’s warnings over contacts with the self-governing island republic.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and threatens to annex it by force. It also seeks to isolate it diplomatically, requiring governments that it has formal relations with to respect its “one-China" principle.

The U.K. should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, uphold the one-China principle, stop any forms of official contacts with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing.

The British government said Hands was on a two-day visit during which he would meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the 25th annual trade talks between the sides. China has imposed visa bans and other forms of retaliation against foreign officials and governments that extend contacts to Taiwan.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with just 14 nations and is excluded from the United Nations and other major multinational groupings at Beijing’s insistence. Yet, its thriving democracy, high-tech economy and strategic location in the Asia-Pacific have drawn strong support in spite of Beijing’s condemnations and threats.

Following a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House and second in line to the presidency, China fired missiles over Taiwan into the Western Pacific and positioned aircraft and ships nearby in a virtual blockade of the island.

Such moves appear to have had little effect and visits from European and North American elected officials have continued.

Referring to Tsai's ruling party and its strong backing from the U.S. and other Western democracies, Zhao warned Taiwan officials that “their attempt to seek independence with foreign support is doomed to fail."

Beijing's close ties with Moscow following the Russian invasion of Ukraine have complicated matters further.

Latvia and Estonia left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations with Eastern European countries following China’s boosting of its relations with Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia over its attack on Ukraine and has condemned economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.

Russia's struggles in Ukraine have meanwhile refocused attention on China's possible military intentions toward Taiwan. That has prompted a new emphasis on the island's fighting forces and technology to thwart Chinese aggression.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason12h ago

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Virginia Tech
13h ago

Credit: Mike McCarn

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
10h ago

Violent weekend leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings across Atlanta
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Patrick Semansky

What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
35m ago
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
36m ago
Live updates | Climate Summit
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top