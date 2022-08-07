China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills

China set up no-go areas around Taiwan for the four-day drills it announced immediately after Pelosi’s trip to Taipei on Tuesday and Wednesday that infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a violation of the “one-China” policy. China claims Taiwan and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary. The two sides split in 1949 after a civil war, but Beijing considers visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognizing its sovereignty.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense emphasized that its military was surveilling the situation and had dispatched aircraft and ships to respond accordingly.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has called on the international community to “support democratic Taiwan” and “halt any escalation of the regional security situation.”

China has so far conducted missiles strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan, and sent warships across the Taiwan Straits median line. It has also cut off defense and climate talks with the U.S. and imposed sanctions on Pelosi in retaliation for her visit.

The Biden administration and Pelosi say the U.S. remains committed to the “one-China” policy that recognizes Beijing as the legitimate government but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

The U.S. however criticized Beijing’s actions in the Taiwan Strait, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling them “fundamentally irresponsible.”

“There’s no need and no reason for this escalation,” Jean-Pierre said.

Singapore’s coordinating minister for national security Teo Chee Hean said in a Facebook post Saturday that the U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan is “an issue that can lead to conflict and war to the detriment of all parties involved, especially the people in Taiwan.”

The tensions have a negative impact on Southeast Asia, Teo said, adding: "We hope that wisdom will prevail.”

Combined Shape Caption A man reads newspapers reporting on China's air and naval forces of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducting exercises and China sanction against United States of America, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold hostage talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A man reads newspapers reporting on China's air and naval forces of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducting exercises and China sanction against United States of America, at a stand in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that China should not hold hostage talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Tourists visit a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Tourists dig a moat on a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Tourists dig a moat on a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Tourists take a ride on an inflated Ultraman raft from a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Tourists take a ride on an inflated Ultraman raft from a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks by an art installation depicting two colliding aircraft carriers on display outside a mall in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks by an art installation depicting two colliding aircraft carriers on display outside a mall in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A worker prepares an umbrella for tourists at a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A worker prepares an umbrella for tourists at a beach along the Taiwan Strait in Pingtan, eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Riders move past a mural depicting a bridge between China mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Riders move past a mural depicting a bridge between China mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A man rides past by a mural depicting a bridge between China mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A man rides past by a mural depicting a bridge between China mainland and Taiwan in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a mask rides past wall mural depicting military helicopter and fighter jets in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a mask rides past wall mural depicting military helicopter and fighter jets in Pingtan in eastern China's Fujian Province, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan