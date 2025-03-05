Breaking: Federal government could sell its largest office buildings in Atlanta
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025

China is keeping its economic growth target at “around 5%” for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds
A man takes a selfie ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

By SIMINA MISTREANU and KEN MORITSUGU – Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — China is keeping its economic growth target at "around 5%" for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds.

The target for GDP growth was announced Wednesday in a report being presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. It reflects the government's hopes to stabilize but not supercharge growth in challenging economic times.

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6% this year, down from 5% in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics.

“A target of around 5% is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver,” the government report said.

The report offered some details on previously announced plans to step up stimulus for the sluggish economy this year. It said China the government would adopt a “more proactive fiscal policy," including an increase in deficit spending from 3% to 4% of GDP, or the size of the overall economy.

It said the government would issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in ultra-long term bonds, up from 1 trillion yuan last year.

Across-the-board tariffs imposed on Chinese products by U.S. President Donald Trump pose the latest threat to an economy already weighed down by a prolonged real estate slump and sluggish consumer spending and private business investment.

China's ruling Communist Party signaled in December that it would boost stimulus this year. The U.S. tariffs have made that task more urgent, because they could crimp sales to one of China's major export markets.

At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to wean the economy off its long-running dependence on the highly indebted real estate market. He is pushing economic resources into developing a more innovative, high-tech economy — and with growing restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China, one that isn't beholden to other countries for the most powerful semiconductors and other electronic components.

That has remained the overarching long-term economic goal of the Communist Party, though it has enacted various measures since September in a possible shift in emphasis toward shoring up growth in the short-term.

The government has been giving rebates to consumers who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones and to businesses that upgrade their machinery and equipment. The party also announced in December that the central bank would shift its monetary policy from "prudent" to "moderately loose" for the first time in more than a decade.

The government, following the party's leadership, is expected to borrow more this year, spend more on the rebate program and possibly increase pensions and health care benefits. The question is whether it will be enough to stabilize the economy and reach its target for growth.

Military wait to march to the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Delegates gesture as they arrive ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Former Chinese basketball player Yao Ming arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Members of the military band gesture as they prepare to perform at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

A Chinese military band rehearses ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

