China sticks to economic growth target of 'around 5%' despite a looming trade war

The government also said in a draft budget released Wednesday that defense spending would rise 7.2% this year to 1.78 trillion yuan ($245 billion), second only to the United States.

It released the growth target in a separate report presented to the National People's Congress by Premier Li Qiang. The 32-page document acknowledged challenges at home and abroad.

“An increasingly complex and severe external environment may exert a greater impact on China in areas such as trade, science, and technology,” he said in an almost hourlong address. “Domestically, the foundation for China’s sustained economic recovery and growth is not strong enough. Effective demand is weak, and consumption, in particular, is sluggish.”

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6% this year, down from 5% in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics.

The annual report placed more emphasis on reviving domestic demand and consumption than last year's version, echoing a shift by the ruling Communist Party at meetings in December. The question is whether the steps it takes will be enough to stabilize the economy and reach its targets for growth, employment and other economic indicators.

“Achieving this year's targets will not be easy, and we must make arduous efforts to meet them,” the report said.

The report offered some details on the party's plans for a “more proactive fiscal policy,” including a rise in the government budget deficit from 3% to 4% of GDP, or the size of the overall economy.

Economists expressed doubts over whether the policies will do enough, noting that the government reduced its inflation target to 2% this year from 3% last year, suggesting leaders have accepted that the economy is still mired in deflation, or a cycle of weakening prices.

The degree of support is “more modest than it may appear,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. “We remain skeptical that it will be sufficient to prevent growth from slowing this year, especially given the headwinds on the external front and the lack of a more pronounced shift in government spending toward support for consumption.”

The government will issue 1.3 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in ultra-long term bonds, up from 1 trillion yuan last year, it said. Of that, 300 billion yuan would go toward a program launched last year that offers rebates to consumers who trade in automobiles or appliances for new ones.

Across-the-board 20% tariffs imposed on Chinese products by U.S. President Donald Trump pose the latest threat to an economy already weighed down by a prolonged real estate slump and sluggish consumer spending and private business investment. The tariffs could crimp sales to one of China's major export markets, making the need to boost domestic demand more urgent.

At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to wean the economy off its long-running dependence on the highly indebted real estate market.

He is directing economic resources into developing a more innovative, high-tech economy — and with growing restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China, one that isn't beholden to other countries for the most powerful semiconductors and other electronic components.

That has remained an overarching long-term economic goal of the Communist Party, though it has enacted various measures since September that suggest a shift in emphasis toward shoring up growth in the short-term.

“A target of around 5% is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver,” Li said, reading from the government report.

The report highlighted artificial intelligence in a section on fostering “industries of the future,” saying the government would support the application of large-scale AI models, smart manufacturing equipment, connected vehicles and intelligent robots.

It also reiterated the party's announcement in December that the central bank would shift its monetary policy from “prudent” to “moderately loose" for the first time in more than a decade.

