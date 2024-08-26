Nation & World News

China is conducting military patrols near the Myanmar border as civil war rages on the other side

China’s military is carrying out armed patrols near the Myanmar border this week, where the government is concerned about potential fallout from fierce fighting in a civil war on the other side
FILE - Myanmar government troops stand on a rooftop on the Myanmar side, near a Chinese flag from the Chinese border town of Nansan in southwestern China's Yunnan province, Sunday, Aug 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan. File)

FILE - Myanmar government troops stand on a rooftop on the Myanmar side, near a Chinese flag from the Chinese border town of Nansan in southwestern China's Yunnan province, Sunday, Aug 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan. File)
1 hour ago

BEIJING (AP) — China's military is carrying out armed patrols near the Myanmar border this week, where the government is concerned about potential fallout from fierce fighting in a civil war on the other side.

Troops were deployed to Yunnan province in southwestern China on Monday to test their ability to maintain security in border areas, the military’s Southern Theater Command said.

An alliance of ethnic militias has dealt a series of setbacks to Myanmar's military in the country's northeast, which is near China. Five people were injured on the Chinese side in January by a stray artillery shell.

Live-fire drills will be held from Tuesday to Thursday in four locations including two in Ruili city, the Yunnan government said.

The units will carry out armed patrols and joint air-ground patrols to test their ability to mobilize quickly, block and control and strike together, the southern command said in a statement.

The military previously held live-fire drills near the Myanmar border in November.

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, said earlier this month that his country “opposes chaos and war in Myanmar," according to Chinese state media.

Beijing helped broker a cease-fire in January, but that fell apart in June when one member of the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched new attacks.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the military government, alleged recently that foreign countries were backing the ethnic militias, a likely reference to China, which has long ties to the groups.

Wang, who was on a visit to Myanmar, told Min Aung Hlaing that China opposes the attacks in Shan state, according to Myanmar state television.

China's top diplomat also expressed hope that Myanmar “will effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel and projects” in the country.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar issued a reminder this month to citizens in Shan state to strengthen their security precautions and stay away from conflict zones or return to China.

