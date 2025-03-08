China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday announced retaliatory tariffs on some Canadian farm and food imports, after Canada imposed duties in October on Chinese-made electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.

The new duties become effective March 20, according to a statement by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. Additional 100% tariffs will be imposed on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas, and additional 25% tariffs will apply to pork and aquatic products.

The tariffs add to global trade tensions already high, with rounds of tariff announcements by the United States, China, Canada and Mexico.