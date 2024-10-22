China holds live-fire drills opposite Taiwan, a week after large-scale exercise

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is holding live-fire drills off the coast of its southern Fujian province facing Taiwan, just a week after a massive air-and-sea drill it called punishment for Taiwan's president rejecting Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

The live fire drills were being held near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration. It warned ships to avoid the area. It did not offer additional details.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China's drills were part of an annual exercise and was tracking them. “It cannot be ruled out that it is one of the ways to expand the deterrent effect in line with the dynamics in the Taiwan Strait,” the statement added.