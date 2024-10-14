Nation & World News

China holds large naval and air force exercises around Taiwan as a warning against independence

China is holding large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Updated 1 hour ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China held large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday in what it called a warning against Taiwan independence.

China’s Defense Ministry said the drills were a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called the drills a provocation and said its forces were prepared to respond.

The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Navy Senior Captain Li Xi said the navy, army air force, missile corps were all mobilized for the drills. “This is a major warning to those who back Taiwan independence and a signifier of our determination to safeguard our national sovereignty," Li said in a statement on the service’s public media channel.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony before being unified with China at the end of World War II. It split away in 1949 when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to the island as Mao Zedong's Communists swept to power on the mainland.

Lai took office in May, continuing the eight-year rule of the Democratic Progressive Party that rejects China’s demand that it recognize Taiwan is a part of China. China routinely states that Taiwan independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is a historical inevitability.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taiwan celebrates its National Day holiday against a background of Chinese threats
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former Taiwan leader Tsai to visit Czech Republic, other European destinations, drawing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China defiant over South China Sea skirmishes in ASEAN talks and blames meddling by...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no...17m ago
Israel says 4 soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack while Israeli strike in Gaza...32m ago
Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no...59m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia